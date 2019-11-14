JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he is open to altering American military activities in South Korea if it would help advance a diplomatic deal with North Korea.

Esper said Wednesday while traveling to Seoul that any change in military exercises or training would not hurt combat preparedness and would be done in consultation with the South Korean government.

He wouldn’t say what specific adjustments might be contemplated. The U.S. and South Korea have already scaled back military exercises in the hope that it would help move North Korea toward agreement to give up its nuclear weapons. So far that has not worked.

Esper said he takes seriously North Korea’s statement that the end of this year is a deadline for the U.S. to change its approach to the nuclear negotiations.