WASHINGTON (AP) — Closing arguments have begun in the federal trial of Roger Stone.

A veteran Republican political operative and longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, Stone was indicted in January as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian electoral tampering.

He is accused of lying to Congress about his attempts to communicate with the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks, tampering with witnesses and obstructing a House Intelligence Committee investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

Several witnesses have highlighted how Trump campaign associates were eager to gather information about emails the U.S. says were hacked by Russia and then provided to WikiLeaks. Stone was regarded as an "access point" to WikiLeaks due to his frequent boasts of having insider access to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.