TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The New Power Party (NPP) on Wednesday (Nov. 13) announced a list of its nominees for legislators-at-large, including the mother of the murdered child known as "Little Light Bulb” (小燈泡), according to a UDN report.

Under Taiwan's Constitution, only candidates for legislator-at-large from parties that exceed 5 percent of the party-list votes are represented in Taiwan's legislature.

The NPP finished nominating and ranking its candidates for legislator-at-large on Wednesday. Those at the top of the list have a higher chance of being selected by the proportional representation mechanism for the election of legislators from political parties.

According to NPP rules, legislator-at-large candidates will be voted for online by party members for the next three days, beginning on Thursday. Those receiving a simple majority vote will be officially approved, according to the media report.

The NPP nominated 12 candidates for legislator-at-large. Claire Wang (王婉諭), mother of Little Light Bulb, who was murdered in Taipei in 2016, placed third on the list, the report said.

At the top of the list is environmentalist Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華), followed by former party chairman Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智), Wang, NPP Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌), and Taipei City Government policy adviser Ben Jai (翟本喬), the report said. They are followed by seven other candidates.