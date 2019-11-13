  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s NPP nominates mother of murdered child as legislator-at-large

Claire Wang, mother of the girl known as 'Little Light Bulb,' was murdered in Taipei in 2016

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/13 21:08
Claire Wang

Claire Wang (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The New Power Party (NPP) on Wednesday (Nov. 13) announced a list of its nominees for legislators-at-large, including the mother of the murdered child known as "Little Light Bulb” (小燈泡), according to a UDN report.

Under Taiwan's Constitution, only candidates for legislator-at-large from parties that exceed 5 percent of the party-list votes are represented in Taiwan's legislature.

The NPP finished nominating and ranking its candidates for legislator-at-large on Wednesday. Those at the top of the list have a higher chance of being selected by the proportional representation mechanism for the election of legislators from political parties.

According to NPP rules, legislator-at-large candidates will be voted for online by party members for the next three days, beginning on Thursday. Those receiving a simple majority vote will be officially approved, according to the media report.

The NPP nominated 12 candidates for legislator-at-large. Claire Wang (王婉諭), mother of Little Light Bulb, who was murdered in Taipei in 2016, placed third on the list, the report said.

At the top of the list is environmentalist Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華), followed by former party chairman Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智), Wang, NPP Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌), and Taipei City Government policy adviser Ben Jai (翟本喬), the report said. They are followed by seven other candidates.
New Power Party
"little light bulb”
NPP
Claire Wang

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan parties to announce legislator-at-large nominees for 2020 elections
Taiwan parties to announce legislator-at-large nominees for 2020 elections
2019/11/13 13:47
NPP legislator blasts New Taipei govt. for neglecting bridge safety standards
NPP legislator blasts New Taipei govt. for neglecting bridge safety standards
2019/10/08 17:17
New Power Party pulls out from Taiwan presidential race
New Power Party pulls out from Taiwan presidential race
2019/09/24 17:00
Taiwan ruling party faces crisis in 2020 legislative elections
Taiwan ruling party faces crisis in 2020 legislative elections
2019/09/24 11:11
NPP rules out cooperation with Taipei mayor for Taiwan presidential election
NPP rules out cooperation with Taipei mayor for Taiwan presidential election
2019/09/20 16:28