TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Non-profit organization Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) opened an office in the Philippines Wednesday (November 13) to expand its assistance to Filipino children.

At present, it was already helping 2,700 children in the country, but the establishment of a local office would allow to raise that number to 10,000, the Central News Agency reported.

TFCF already operates centers in several other countries, ranging from Cambodia and Kyrgyzstan to Taiwan’s only African ally of eSwatini.

The organization said its aim was to help children of poor families, as in the Philippines still too many of them were unable to pay for nutritious meals and school textbooks.

The Taiwanese representative office praised the project, adding it was also helping other programs in support of children, including in the Eastern Visayas.

