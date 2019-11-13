  1. Home
UPS adds Taiwan to new delivery system

10 Asian countries will see faster delivery times

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/13 19:56
UPS expands its new services to include Taiwan.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – United States parcel delivery company UPS has added Taiwan and nine other Asian countries to a new online market distribution system, reports said Wednesday (November 13).

The new free-of-charge system will help online traders simplify the management of orders and the sending of items, the Central News Agency reported.

Customers have been making more demands due to the changing nature of supply lines, company managers said, in a suspected allusion to the moving of corporations out of China to avoid U.S. tariffs.

The efforts by UPS will cut turnover time and give more guarantees for timely delivery, leading to greater management flexibility. Participants in the new program will be able to spend more time on marketing and growing their business, while having to worry less about the delivery process, according to the company.

Apart from Taiwan, the new UPS service will also be available in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
