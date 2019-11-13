  1. Home
Taiwan Action Party Alliance might name ex-President Chen as legislative candidate

Central Election Commission to investigate eligibility

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/13 19:26
Former President Chen Shui-bian.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Action Party Alliance (TAPA, 一邊一國行動黨) is considering naming former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) as a candidate on its at-large list for January’s legislative elections, reports said Wednesday (November 13).

A party spokeswoman said Chen had been the only president ever to have publicly described Taiwan and China as two different countries on either side of the Taiwan Strait, the Liberty Times reported.

Chen was sentenced to 20 years in prison for corruption, but was released on medical parole. One of the conditions of his parole was his abstention from political activities, though he has been appearing regularly at events organized by his supporters. The Central Election Commission said Wednesday it would investigate the matter.

When it was founded last August, TAPA described Chen as its “spiritual leader,” and he later said he supported most of the new political group’s aims.

The elections for 113 legislative seats are scheduled for the same day as the presidential elections, January 11, 2020.
