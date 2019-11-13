TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A number of Taiwanese students studying at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) will be flown back home Wednesday night (Nov. 13) in a chartered flight as the semi-autonomous territory plunges further into chaos.

According to the Taipei Economic and Culture Office in Hong Kong, 85 students will be flying home on a flight operated by China Airlines, while another 41 students from the university have also purchased tickets to return to Taiwan, reported Central News Agency.

There are currently 1,021 Taiwanese students studying in Hong Kong, including 303 at the CUHK, said the Ministry of Education. The government has reached out to the students to ensure their safety amid escalating violence and clashes between protesters and the police, reported Liberty Times.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of university students from China are also fleeing Hong Kong, which has entered its third day of train service disruptions and continued rallies. Some Chinese students have fallen victim to growing animosity among protesters, who have reportedly even broken into their dormitories to harass them, reported Associated Press.

The unrest has further intensified partly due to incidents on Monday, when a police officer shot a protester in the abdomen, leaving him in critical condition. That same day, a 57-year-old man was set on fire for defending China during an argument with protesters.