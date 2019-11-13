  1. Home
Prince Charles discusses climate change with Indian experts

By  Associated Press
2019/11/13 17:35
NEW DELHI (AP) — Prince Charles is meeting with Indian experts during a two-day visit to the country focusing on global challenges such as climate change and business sustainability.

The Prince of Wales discussed how to strengthen disaster resilience and tackle the effects of climate change at the Indian Meteorological Department in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He also joined celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the Sikh religion founder, at a Sikh shrine to mark the community's contribution in Britain.

The British High Commission says he will meet with Indian business leaders in Mumbai Thursday to seek their input on sustainable markets.

In September, Charles jointly launched a Sustainable Markets Council with the World Economic Forum.