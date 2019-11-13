President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have condemned the actions of the Hong Kong police for their attacks on student protesters at a Hong Kong university.



In a Facebook post Wednesday, Tsai said that the existence of the police is to protect the people, and she called for the Hong Kong government to stop their violent actions against citizens.



"Hong Kong's freedom and rule of law is being eroded by authoritarian rule," Tsai wrote. "I urge those in the international community who believe in the values of freedom and democracy to stand up and pay attention to the out-of-control situation in Hong Kong."



Tsai's post came after several netizens left comments on a post she made a day earlier, imploring her to seek more international help for Hong Kong.



Riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at student protesters at the Chinese University of Hong Kong Tuesday, at one point deploying a water cannon truck.



The police arrested a number of students on campus, but the exact number has not been confirmed.



The DPP also released a statement late Tuesday, saying that the behavior of the Hong Kong government has reached unforgivable levels.



"In the months since the Hong Kong people began protesting against the anti-extradition bill, there have been ceaseless incidents of police brutality against Hong Kong citizens," the statement read.



This week, police even stormed multiple universities in Hong Kong and arrested students, as well as firing live rounds at protesters, the statement continued, which caused hundreds of people to be taken to hospital, the youngest of whom was only four months old.



The DPP added that this is proof that Beijing's "one country, two systems" formula has destroyed rule of law in the city, leading Hong Kong to become a police state.



The statement concluded with a call for Taiwanese people to stand with the people of Hong Kong, as Taiwan has also had to fight for the democracy and freedoms it enjoys today.



Two other DPP members -- Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and the party's deputy secretary-general, Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆), echoed the sentiments Wednesday.



In a press conference, Lin compared Beijing's attempts to destroy the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.



Su urged the Hong Kong government to listen to the demands of the protesters, writing in a Facebook post that "regimes protected by guns will eventually be ended by the people."