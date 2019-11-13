  1. Home
Taipei jumps to No.44 on global innovative cities list

New York dethroned Tokyo from the top spot

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/13 16:27
Taipei leaps up to No.44 on the list of the world's most innovative cities (screenshot of 2thinknow website).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei jumped 16 places on a global list of innovative cities to reach No.44 this year, reports said Wednesday (November 13).

The list, by Australia’s 2thinknow, was topped by New York City, which pushed Tokyo into second place.

The annual Innovation Cities index ranks 500 cities for their elements conducive to innovation, including public transport, green architecture, real estate and privacy, the Central News Agency reported.

The Taiwanese capital finished between Istanbul and Rome, while in the top 5, New York and Tokyo were followed by London, Los Angeles and Singapore.

The survey noted the resurgence of cities in the United States, with Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth jumping right into the top-20, while Europe fared poorly, considering only London, Paris and Berlin still featured that high, and all of them were falling compared to the previous year.
