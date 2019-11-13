People walk in a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The high tide reached a peak of 127cm (4.1ft) at 10:35am while an
This image made available by the Municipality of Venice shows a ferry stranded on the docks in Venice, Italy, after an exceptional high tide, reaching
A shop assistant adjusts shoes as women outside wade through a flooded street on the occasion of a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
A shopkeeper looks out of his shop at a flooded St. Mark's Square on the occasion of a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The high t
A man holds his hat as he takes pictures in a flooded St. Mark's Square, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The high tide reached a peak of 127
A woman carries her daughter in a flooded St. Mark's Square, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The high tide reached a peak of 127cm (4.1ft) a
A greengrocer carries his cart as the water begins to flood St. Mark's Square on the occasion of a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
People walk near the Rialto bridge on the occasion of a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The high tide reached a peak of 127cm (4.
The entrance to St. Mark's Basilica is flooded on the occasion of a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The high tide reached a peak
People walk on catwalk set up on the occasion of a high tide, in a flooded Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The high tide reached a peak of 127c
People walk on catwalk set up in front of St. Mark's Basilica on the occasion of a high tide, in a flooded Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The
MILAN (AP) — Flooding in the canal city of Venice has reached the second-highest level ever, after infamous 1966 floods.
The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 198 centimeters (78 inches) in 1966.
Venice's mayor blamed climate change for the "dramatic situation" and called for a speedy completion of a long-delayed project to construct off-shore barriers. Called "Moses," the moveable under-sea barriers are meant to limit flooding of the city, caused by southerly winds that push the tide into Venice.
Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said that the flood levels represent "a wound that will leave indelible signs." Photos on social media show city ferry and taxi boats grounded on walkways flanking canals.