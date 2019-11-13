Brexit party leader Nigel Farage campaigns in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Hartlepool has elected lawmakers from the left-of-center Lab
Workers on the beach in Hartlepool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 are backdropped by the Redcar steel plant that was shut down in 2015 and will be d
A British Union flag flutters in the breeze boats line the Marina in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Political parties in Britain's Brexit
Brexit party leader Nigel Farage smiles as he campaigns in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Hartlepool has elected lawmakers from the left-
Brexit party leader Nigel Farage speaks during an event as part of the General Election campaign trail, in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Fishermen arrange crabs after their boat returned from a fishing trip to the harbour in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Political parties
An old decommissioned oil platform sits on land where it is being demolished in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Britain's political partie
An old decommissioned oil platform sits on land where it is being demolished in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Britain's political partie
An employee walks past stored kegs of beer at Camerons Brewery in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Political parties in Britain's Brexit-do
Labour candidate for Hartlepool Mike Hill, center, speaks to residents as he campaigns in residential areas in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2
People talk at the Hartlepool Working Men's club in Hartlepool, England, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Britain's political parties are battling to win Hartle
An article critical of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is displayed as people play bingo at the Hartlepool Working Men's club in Hartlepool, England
The Labour campaign team plan their tour in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Hartlepool has elected lawmakers from the left-of-center Labou
A view of the harbour in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Hartlepool, a former shipbuilding center 250 miles (400 kms) north of London wher
A dilapidated former public house boarded up on the high street in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Political parties in Britain's Brexit-d
People walk their dogs on the beach in Hartlepool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 with the backdrop of the Redcar steel plant that was shut down in 2
Richard Tice, the Brexit Party's chairman and its candidate in Hartlepool speaks as he campaigns in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Tice a
A woman walks past a dilapidated former public house boarded up on the high street in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Political parties in
The mast of HMS Trincomalee, the oldest warship still afloat in Europe, rises above the rooftops in Hartlepool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Hartl
An offshore wind farm is visible from the beach in Hartlepool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Britain's political parties are battling to win Hartle
A wishing well, sculpted as a monkey at the Marina in Hartlepool, England, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Legend has it that during the Napoleonic Wars of the
HARTLEPOOL, England (AP) — Political parties in Britain's Brexit-dominated December election are battling to win working-class former industrial towns, where voters could hold the key to the prime minister's office.
The English port town of Hartlepool is an example. People there have long felt ignored by politicians in far-off London.
Hartlepool has elected lawmakers from the left-of-center Labour Party for more than half a century. But in 2016, almost 70% of the town's voters backed leaving the European Union. More than three years later, the U.K. is still an EU member. And loyalty to Labour has been eroded by the gridlock.
Tom O'Grady is a lecturer in political science at University College London. He says Conservatives need to win seats like Hartlepool to compensate for the likely loss of pro-EU areas.