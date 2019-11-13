  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm inaugurated

Wind farm in Miaoli County to generate 128 MW of clean energy, enough for 128,000 Taiwanese households

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/13 15:37
Taiwan's first offshore wind farm, Formosa 1.

Taiwan's first offshore wind farm, Formosa 1. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s first offshore wind farm to reach a commercial scale was inaugurated in a ceremony at a fishing port in Miaoli County on Wednesday morning (Nov. 13), marking an important milestone for the country in its quest to transform its energy supply, according to the Liberty Times.

During the ceremony, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said the wind farm has established Taiwan as a frontrunner in harnessing offshore wind energy in Asia.

Construction on the wind farm began in May of this year and was completed after five months, during which a total of 22 wind turbines were erected, the report said. The wind farm has a capacity of 128 megawatts, which is enough to provide clean energy for 128,000 households and cut carbon emissions by 245,600 tons each year, according to the report.

The president said the goal of Taiwan's energy transformation policy is to have renewable energy account for 20 percent of the total energy supply by 2025. This will include the development of 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy and 5.7 GW of offshore wind energy.
offshore wind farm
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

Wife of Taiwan legislative speaker drops out of potentially divisive election race
Wife of Taiwan legislative speaker drops out of potentially divisive election race
2019/11/12 14:26
Taiwan president condemns Hong Kong authorities for firing at protesters
Taiwan president condemns Hong Kong authorities for firing at protesters
2019/11/11 17:39
Taiwan's KMT presidential candidate selects ex premier as running mate
Taiwan's KMT presidential candidate selects ex premier as running mate
2019/11/11 12:50
Taiwan's KMT presidential candidate to announce running mate
Taiwan's KMT presidential candidate to announce running mate
2019/11/10 11:45
A wonderful week for Tsai, but she mustn’t get complacent
A wonderful week for Tsai, but she mustn’t get complacent
2019/11/09 09:52