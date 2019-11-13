All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 19 13 2 4 30 77 59 Boston 18 11 3 4 26 64 48 N.Y. Islanders 16 12 3 1 25 49 35 Montreal 18 10 5 3 23 64 56 Florida 18 9 4 5 23 67 67 Philadelphia 17 10 5 2 22 56 52 Pittsburgh 18 10 6 2 22 60 47 Toronto 19 9 6 4 22 64 62 Carolina 18 10 7 1 21 61 52 Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 50 48 Tampa Bay 15 8 5 2 18 52 52 N.Y. Rangers 16 8 6 2 18 54 53 Columbus 18 6 8 4 16 42 61 Detroit 20 7 12 1 15 46 75 New Jersey 16 5 7 4 14 42 61 Ottawa 17 6 10 1 13 47 59 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 19 12 3 4 28 59 54 Edmonton 20 12 6 2 26 61 54 Colorado 18 11 5 2 24 66 49 Arizona 19 11 6 2 24 56 46 Vancouver 19 10 6 3 23 63 50 Calgary 20 10 7 3 23 59 58 Nashville 18 9 6 3 21 68 59 Winnipeg 19 10 8 1 21 51 58 Vegas 19 9 7 3 21 56 56 Anaheim 19 9 8 2 20 50 53 Dallas 18 8 8 2 18 43 45 San Jose 19 8 10 1 17 54 67 Chicago 17 6 7 4 16 45 53 Minnesota 18 6 11 1 13 47 63 Los Angeles 18 6 11 1 13 46 67

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Carolina 8, Ottawa 2

Arizona 4, Washington 3, SO

Tuesday's Games

Florida 5, Boston 4, SO

Montreal 3, Columbus 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Colorado 4, Winnipeg 0

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Detroit 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 3, Minnesota 1

San Jose 6, Edmonton 3

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.