All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 19 13 2 4 30 77 59 5-1-3 8-1-1 2-0-1 Boston 18 11 3 4 26 64 48 7-0-3 4-3-1 2-2-3 N.Y. Islanders 16 12 3 1 25 49 35 8-2-1 4-1-0 2-2-1 Montreal 18 10 5 3 23 64 56 6-3-0 4-2-3 3-2-1 Florida 18 9 4 5 23 67 67 3-1-2 6-3-3 3-1-1 Philadelphia 17 10 5 2 22 56 52 6-1-1 4-4-1 4-2-0 Pittsburgh 18 10 6 2 22 60 47 6-3-1 4-3-1 3-0-1 Toronto 19 9 6 4 22 64 62 6-2-4 3-4-0 3-3-1 Carolina 18 10 7 1 21 61 52 7-3-0 3-4-1 2-4-1 Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 50 48 5-2-1 4-4-1 3-2-0 Tampa Bay 15 8 5 2 18 52 52 3-1-1 5-4-1 6-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 16 8 6 2 18 54 53 5-4-2 3-2-0 2-2-0 Columbus 18 6 8 4 16 42 61 3-5-1 3-3-3 2-2-1 Detroit 20 7 12 1 15 46 75 4-5-1 3-7-0 2-4-0 New Jersey 16 5 7 4 14 42 61 2-2-4 3-5-0 2-1-1 Ottawa 17 6 10 1 13 47 59 5-4-0 1-6-1 2-2-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 19 12 3 4 28 59 54 5-1-3 7-2-1 4-0-0 Edmonton 20 12 6 2 26 61 54 6-2-1 6-4-1 3-1-1 Colorado 18 11 5 2 24 66 49 6-2-1 5-3-1 3-3-0 Arizona 19 11 6 2 24 56 46 4-4-0 7-2-2 2-1-1 Vancouver 19 10 6 3 23 63 50 5-1-2 5-5-1 3-2-1 Calgary 20 10 7 3 23 59 58 6-1-2 4-6-1 3-3-1 Nashville 18 9 6 3 21 68 59 6-2-2 3-4-1 3-1-0 Winnipeg 19 10 8 1 21 51 58 5-5-1 5-3-0 3-1-0 Vegas 19 9 7 3 21 56 56 4-3-2 5-4-1 5-1-0 Anaheim 19 9 8 2 20 50 53 6-3-2 3-5-0 3-3-0 Dallas 18 8 8 2 18 43 45 5-3-1 3-5-1 3-1-1 San Jose 19 8 10 1 17 54 67 6-4-0 2-6-1 2-4-0 Chicago 17 6 7 4 16 45 53 5-3-2 1-4-2 0-1-1 Minnesota 18 6 11 1 13 47 63 3-1-1 3-10-0 0-6-1 Los Angeles 18 6 11 1 13 46 67 4-4-0 2-7-1 2-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Carolina 8, Ottawa 2

Arizona 4, Washington 3, SO

Tuesday's Games

Florida 5, Boston 4, SO

Montreal 3, Columbus 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Colorado 4, Winnipeg 0

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Detroit 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 3, Minnesota 1

San Jose 6, Edmonton 3

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.