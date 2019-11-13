TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's three major political parties are slated to nominate candidates for legislator-at-large seats ahead of the Jan. 11 elections this week, with most of them young professionals.

The opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) slate of legislator-at-large candidates, however, has quickly drawn the ire of blue-leaning political commentator and Pop Radio talk show host Huang Wei-han (黃暐瀚) as two of the candidates are poised to run for county magistrate three years later, while the absence of Cambodian-born legislator Lin Li-chan (林麗蟬) in the lineup might receive frowns from 550,000 new immigrants across the country.

The New Power Party (NPP) revealed a list of 12 candidates for legislator-at-large seats on Tuesday (Nov. 12), including high-profile engineer and entrepreneur Ben Jai (翟本喬), accountant and former SinoPac Securities CFO Melody Wang (王幗英), former Taiwan Institute of Economic Research Associate Research Fellow Pai Ching-feng (白卿芬), and Pingtung Christian Hospital's neurologist-in-chief Chan Chih-chun (詹智鈞).

Former NPP Chairman Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智), environmental activist Dr. Chen Chiao-hua (陳椒華), legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌), and judicial activist Wang Wan-yu (王婉諭), whose 5-year-old daughter was murdered in an attack on a downtown Taipei street, are listed in the top four spots believed to be most likely to win in the elections.

The party will officially nominate the candidates after a three-day primary vote.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is expected to nominate 34 candidates for legislator-at-large seats on Wednesday (Nov. 13) after a Central Executive Committee meeting. Observers estimate that the 14 top candidates are most likely to win, including former Taiwan Indigenous Television anchor Tuhi Martukaw (洪簡廷卉), Green Action Alliance deputy Secretary-General Hung Shen-han (洪申翰), National Taiwan University professor Fan Yun (范雲), physician-turned lawmaker Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源), and judge-turned lawmaker Chou Chun-mi (周春米).

The KMT is also slated to officially nominate 34 candidates for legislator-at-large seats at the same time, including former Central Police University professor Yeh Yu-lan (葉毓蘭), former FSC Chairman William Tseng (曾銘宗), former KMT spokeswoman Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文), KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), and pro-Han Tainan City Councilor Hsieh Lung-jei (謝龍介), while legislator Lin Li-chan (林麗蟬) of Cambodian descent is not listed in the party's lineup of legislator-at-large nominees this time.



