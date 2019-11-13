TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Sunday (Nov. 10) warned that "Big Brother" is going to drop "five nuclear bombs" to "blast him to death."

On Sunday, Han returned to Kaohsiung to attend a cadre awards event at his Kaohsiung campaign headquarters. When a reporter asked Han after the event if a notice sent by the state-owned CSBC Corporation to union members asking them to support Tsai was a threat, Han said that as the election nears, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will seek ways to discredit its opponents.

He said that there are "five nuclear bombs" waiting for him and that "Big Brother" has opened his eyes and will hurl one nuclear bomb after another, reported Storm Media. Han added that the people of Taiwan can expect that the nuclear bombs designed to smear him will soon explode, one by one.

Han then asked, "Is it healthy to directly discredit opponents to get votes when there is no way for democratic politics to govern the country? Or is it better to gain votes by governing in a way that allows people to live and work in peace and contentment?"

Han called on the Taiwanese people to open their eyes because "Big Brother" is watching and is preparing to make his move. He said that before "Big Brother" makes his move, there will be "five nuclear bombs ready to blast Han Kuo-yu to death, so everyone is waiting to watch," reported ETtoday. When asked who "Big Brother" is, Han did not respond.