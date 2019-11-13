  1. Home
Australian wildfires injure firefighters and destroy homes

By  Associated Press
2019/11/13 08:30
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Officials say more than 50 homes have been damaged or destroyed and 13 firefighters were injured overnight by catastrophic wildfires across Australia's most populous state before the emergency subsided.

The fire service said Wednesday that at one point on Tuesday, 16 fires raged out of control at emergency level simultaneously across New South Wales state.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she was relieved that the destruction on Tuesday had not been worse.

There were no fires burning at emergency level early Wednesday, but rain that would quench the fire danger is not forecast for months.