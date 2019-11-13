  1. Home
Lawsuit: Security lacking at California festival shooting

By  Associated Press
2019/11/13 03:16
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that negligent security measures allowed a gunman to sneak in and fatally shoot three people and wound 13 others at a popular Northern California food festival last summer.

Five of the wounded who filed the lawsuit say the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association failed to follow federal guidelines for securing outdoor venues.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, was filed late Monday in state court.

Authorities say 19-year-old Santino William Legan cut through a fence at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival and opened fire with a rifle July 28.

Officials say the festival had security measures including the fence, metal detectors, a bag search and police patrols. Three officers quickly confronted Legan, who killed himself.

Representatives for the association could not immediately be reached for comment.