All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 17 11 3 3 25 60 43 Toronto 19 9 6 4 22 64 62 Montreal 17 9 5 3 21 61 54 Florida 17 8 4 5 21 62 63 Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 50 48 Tampa Bay 15 8 5 2 18 52 52 Ottawa 17 6 10 1 13 47 59 Detroit 19 6 12 1 13 42 72 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 19 13 2 4 30 77 59 N.Y. Islanders 16 12 3 1 25 49 35 Philadelphia 17 10 5 2 22 56 52 Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 58 44 Carolina 18 10 7 1 21 61 52 N.Y. Rangers 15 7 6 2 16 51 51 Columbus 17 6 8 3 15 40 58 New Jersey 16 5 7 4 14 42 61 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 18 12 3 3 27 57 51 Colorado 17 10 5 2 22 62 49 Nashville 17 9 5 3 21 65 54 Winnipeg 18 10 7 1 21 51 54 Dallas 18 8 8 2 18 43 45 Chicago 17 6 7 4 16 45 53 Minnesota 17 6 10 1 13 46 60 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 19 12 5 2 26 58 48 Calgary 20 10 7 3 23 59 58 Arizona 18 10 6 2 22 53 44 Vancouver 18 9 6 3 21 58 47 Vegas 19 9 7 3 21 56 56 Anaheim 18 9 8 1 19 47 49 San Jose 18 7 10 1 15 48 64 Los Angeles 17 5 11 1 11 43 66

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Carolina 8, Ottawa 2

Arizona 4, Washington 3, SO

Tuesday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.