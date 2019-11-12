COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (AP) — Hospital officials say Chicago rapper Lil Reese is in critical condition after being shot at a suburban Chicago intersection.

Advocate Christ Medical Center officials identified the wounded man as Tavares Taylor, who's known as Lil Reese, and said he's in critical condition.

Country Club Hills police say officers who responded Monday afternoon to a reported shooting at an intersection found the shooting victim at a local hospital before he was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A message seeking an update on Taylor's condition was left Tuesday for hospital officials.

WGN-TV reports witnesses told officers Taylor was being pursued by another car when the pursuing motorist exited his car, opened fire and fled.

No arrests have been reported. A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for Country Club Hills police.