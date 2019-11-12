Toggle navigation
World
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup
Photo of the Day
2020 Taiwan Presidential Election
2019 Smart City Summit
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
World
Moldova government falls after losing no-confidence vote
By
Deutsche Welle
2019/11/12 21:02
more to come
Updated : 2019-11-12 21:38 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Beijing asks Chinese students to leave Taiwan before presidential election: report
Vietnam bans China-made smartphones with maps of '9-dash line'
China’s Tencent halts NBA live broadcast over Taiwanese flag
Deserted military barracks in NE Taiwan turned into tourist attraction
Singapore PM: Taiwan citizens peaceful but pessimistic
KMT may lose support of 1 million Taiwanese businesspeople
2 Taiwan companies win Apple orders due to defects in China's red supply chain
Scammers target Filipino workers in Taiwan
Taiwan's KMT presidential candidate to announce running mate
A wonderful week for Tsai, but she mustn’t get complacent