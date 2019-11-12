  1. Home
2020 Taiwan presidential election (60 days remaining): Tsai vs. Han vs. Soong

Taiwan presidential election polls from Sept. 16 to Nov. 10, 2019

By Ko Lai, Taiwan News, Editor
2019/11/12 18:53

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan News presents the latest polls issued by various media outlets and organizations on a weekly basis, combining information from many different opinion polls to best present the current polling trend.

Party nominees

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP): Tsai Ing-wen
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT: Kuomintang): Han Kuo-yu
People First Party (PFP): Not yet decided. The Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) highly likely to join the race.

The presidential election is 60 days away, these tables will be subject to change once Soong confirms his presidential bid.
Taiwan Presidential Election
Tsa Ing-wen
Han Kuo-yu
James Soong

