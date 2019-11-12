TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A seven-year-old Taiwanese boy has been entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for winning 158 medals at martial arts tournaments, the most ever by a child his age.

Wu Tsung-hsiu (吳宗修), a second-grade student at Dadun Elementary School in Taichung City has been certified by the Guinness Book of Work Records for having been awarded the most martial arts tournament medals for his age group. On behalf of Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), Taichung City Sport Director Lee Yu-jui (李昱叡) on Nov. 4, Wu was awarded yet another medal to recognize Wu's recipient of a world record, reported CNA.

On his first day of pre-school at the age of three, Wu got in fights with his classmates and was unable to sit still in the classroom. After his parents took him to see a specialist, he was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), reported Liberty Times.

In order to help him release some of his pent up energy, his father Wu Chin-chieh (吳晉杰), who also trains in martial arts, enrolled him in Taekwondo classes. The junior Wu happened to see a Bruce Lee movie and wanted to train in kung fu.



(CNA photo)

The young Wu then started studying many styles of kung fu, such as Wing Chun, Bajiquan, Tai Chi, Xingi, and Praying Mantis, to name a few from his repertoire. Wu only began competing in tournaments in March, 2017 when he won his first gold medal.

By October 2019, after only competing in tournaments for two years and seven months, Wu had accumulated an astonishing total of 158 gold medals in competitive tournaments, reported China Times. On Oct. 28, Wu was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as having won the most martial arts tournament medals by any child aged seven in recorded world history.

We said that he feels "100 percent happy" every time he wins a god medal and now that he has been entered into the Guinness Book of World Records he feels "1,000 percent happy," reported Liberty Times. As for the future, the ambitious youth says he hopes to surpass Bruce Lee and someday win and Olympic gold medal in Wushu, which would make him "10,000 percent happy."