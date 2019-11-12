  1. Home
Taiwan’s Hualien organizes hot spring tours

One-day package tours include hot spring, meals, and other attractions along the way

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/12 18:04
(Hualien County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s eastern county of Hualien has organized two, one-day hot spring-themed tours that will run from Nov. 22 to Dec. 21.

They are part of the county’s 2019 Pacific Hot Spring and Float Carnival, according to a recent press release on the Hualien Tourist Service Network.

Both tours include hot springs, meals, and other attractions along the way, and will be operated by Hualien Visitors Association, the statement said.

According to the tentative itinerary put forth in the press release, the Ruisui tour will take participants to Ruisui hot spring area to have lunch and enjoy a hot spring. The trip will also include visits to Jili Lake and Danongdafu Forest Park in the morning and to Princess Coffee in the afternoon.

The Yuli tour will take participants to Danongdafu Forest Park and Ceroh tribal village in the morning. After lunch at a restaurant in Yuli there will be bathing in the An Tong hot spring and then savoring Yuli stinky tofu in the afternoon.

The price for each tour is NT$699 (US$23) per person, which includes lunch, tour guide cost, and insurance. Registration for the tours is ongoing. To register, call (03) 8466898.
