Taiwan Future Tech Expo to open in December

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Future Tech Exposition (FUTEX 2019) is set to open on Dec. 5 and run through Dec. 8 at the Taipei World Trade Center, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) held a pre-exhibition press conference on Tuesday (Nov. 12) and Minister Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) introduced Taiwan's accomplishments in 2019. Chen said the ministry has striven to apply results from the nation's research institutions and laboratories to local companies.

Chen added that Taiwan is at the leading edge of the global market in 11 of 88 new-tech sectors, including AI, IoT, biotechnology, smart machinery, and pharmaceutical developments. MOST believes Taiwan can build on the foundations of the last two years and become the world's secret smart technology champion, reported CNA.

A National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) research team, led by Jeremy Lee (李祈均), assistant professor of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, demonstrated a new digitized voice system that can analyze users' moods based on their personalities. Lee's team said the invention has medical applications and was recognized at the Affective Computing & Intelligent Interaction Conference (ACII 2019), as well as INTERSPEECH 2019, reported Radio Taiwan International.



FUTEX 2019 runs from Dec. 5 through Dec. 8. (Facebook photo)