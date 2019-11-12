TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Canadian man was arrested late last month while trying to smuggle in excess of NT$100 million (US$3.2 million) worth of marijuana into the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE)

Since Canada legalized marijuana in 2018, customs officers at TPE have seized contraband marijuana smuggled by drug trafficking groups from Canada on several occasions. Drug enforcement units have begun to strengthen their investigation of this new drug transportation pipeline.

According to the Aviation Police Bureau, customs officers scanned at 5 a.m. on Oct. 30 scanned two suitcases which had arrived from Toronto, Canada through their X-ray equipment at terminal 2 of the airport and tagged them as being suspicious, reported Liberty Times. When a Canadian man of African descent picked up his bags and walked towards Customs, he was stopped by officers, who asked him to open the suitcases

In addition to a few items of clothing, officers discovered 30 vacuum-sealed packs each weighing 1.054 kilograms (kg) of marijuana buds, for a total of 31,629 kg, reported China Times. The market price for marijuana in Taiwan is approximately NT$1,500 to NT$2,000 per gram, while marijuana buds are worth three to five times the price

Based on the market prices, the stash of cannabis discovered in the suitcase should have a street value of roughly NT$80 million to NT$120 million. After being questioned by aviation police, the man was transferred to the Taoyuan District Prosecutor's Office, where he is being investigated for violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).

At the same time, the Taoyuan District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the drug ring behind the suspected smuggling operation.

As marijuana has been legalized in Canada and more than 10 U.S. states such as California, Colorado, and Oregon, Canada and the U.S. are no longer categorized by Taiwan as low-risk countries for drugs. As a consequence, Taiwan Customs has listed flights from the U.S. and Canada as "key drug detection flights" and has stepped up inspections of passengers arriving from these countries.

Unlike Canada, certain U.S. states, and some other Western countries where it is allowed for medical or recreational purposes, marijuana is still classified as a category 2 narcotic under the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act in Taiwan.