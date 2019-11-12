  1. Home
Impeachment witness: Ukrainians asked about holdup of aid

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/12 15:30
Catherine Croft, a State Department adviser on Ukraine, departs a secure area of the Capitol after a closed door meeting where she testified as part o

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, left, arrives to review her testimony as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Dona

Christopher Anderson, a career foreign service officer in the State Department, arrives to review his testimony during a closed-door interview on Capi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transcripts in the newest batch from testimony in the House impeachment hearings are chipping away at a key Republican defense of President Donald Trump.

At issue is Trump's decision to tie military aid for Ukraine to investigations of Joe Biden and the Democrats. Allies of the president say he did nothing wrong because the Ukrainians never knew the aid was being delayed.

The special adviser for Ukraine at the State Department, Catherine Croft, says she fielded inquiries from Ukraine about the holdup.

In the transcript of her testimony to House investigators, released Monday, Croft says officials in Ukraine were clear in their concern over the assistance as they battled Russian aggression.

Witnesses in the impeachment inquiry are set to begin testifying in public on Wednesday.