Taiwan Tourist Shuttle bus to stop at Amuping Marina

Taiwan Tourist Shuttle bus operating Xiaowulai route will stop at Amuping Marina twice daily on weekends, national holidays on trial basis

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/12 15:39
Amuping Marina (Taoyuan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Tourist Shuttle bus No. 502, which operates the Xiaowulai route between Taoyuan Bus Taoyuan Station and Xiaowulai Skywalk, will stop at Amuping Marina twice a day on weekends and national holidays beginning from Sunday (Nov. 17) to accommodate visitors taking a boat from the marina to the new Sikou suspension bridge, according to a press release published on the Taoyuan Travel website on Nov. 8.

The season-limited “blue highway" boat service that shuttles between the wharf at the Shihmen Dam and the Sikou suspension bridge has attracted hordes of tourists wishing to experience the scenic boat ride since the service was launched on July 13, according to the statement.

However, while the wharf at the Shihmen Dam can be accessed by the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle bus No. 503, which runs between Taoyuan Bus Zhongli Station and the Shihmen Reservoir (Pinglin Toll Station), there was previously no bus service to Amuping Marina. Therefore, visitors wanting to catch a boat from Amuping Marina on weekends had to drive there. However, this is no longer the case.

From Nov. 17, buses on the Xiaowulai route will stop at Amuping Marina twice daily on weekends and national holidays on a trial basis. Both the bus leaving Taoyuan Bus Taoyuan Station at 9:00 a.m. and the return bus leaving Xiaowulai Skywalk at 1:00 p.m. will stop at Amuping Marina during the trial period from Nov. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020, according to the statement.

There is a boat service leaving Amuping Marina at 10:30 a.m. for the Sikou suspension bridge every Saturday and Sunday when the water level is above 240 meters, and the boat fare will be reduced from NT$400 (US$13) to NT$300 for bus riders during the trial period, said the statement. For more information about the “blue highway," please visit this website.

In addition, in line with the fall and winter travel subsidy program, half-price fares for Taiwan Tourist Shuttle services in Taoyuan City will be offered to riders with electronic payment cards from now until Dec. 31.


(Taoyuan City Government photos)
Taiwan Tourist Shuttle
Amuping Marina
Xiaowulai

