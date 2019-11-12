TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Zealand entrepreneur Justin Lambie and his brother Andrew Lambie were invited to exhibit flip-flops their company creates from marine debris at the 2019 Taipei International Travel Fair (TITF) at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

The Cabinet's Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) held an award ceremony on Monday (Nov. 11) at the TITF to recognize green businesses for their contributions to Taiwan's environment. EPA Minister Chang Tzi-chin (張子敬) said that the ministry established the "Green Mark" in 1992 and that since then, 4,600 Taiwanese products have been certified, reported Liberty Times.

The EPA also set up a "Green Mark Theme Pavilion" and invited the Lambie brothers, the founders of the "designed-in-New-Zealand, made-in-Taiwan" flip-flops company SUBS, to showcase their recyclable products. The brothers pointed out that the company collects discarded plastic tubes and water bottles from beaches in Taiwan and New Zealand before using them as raw materials.

Justin said that he immediately fell in love with Taiwan when he first visited the country 10 years ago. He explained that SUBS started to design recyclable flip flops two and a half years ago and that its products are 100 percent made-in-Taiwan.

In September, the Lambie brothers participated in the "Beach Cleanup with Rocker" event on the island of Penghu, collecting approximately 500 kilograms of ocean waste, reported CNA. Andrew Lambie emphasized that SUBS wants to not only spread its "anti-plastic pollution" philosophy but also donate some of its profit to charities.



SUBS products designed in New Zealand made in Taiwan. (CNA photo)