  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Macron plays the fool in China trade deal

France's Emmanuel Macron rewarded for his 'endless disciplined patience' with cap and bells by China's Xi Jinping

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/12 15:22
Macron (left), Xi (right). (Illustration by Allan Rios)

Macron (left), Xi (right). (Illustration by Allan Rios)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In his latest cartoon, American illustrator Allan Rios mocks French President Emmanuel Macron's bilateral trade deal signed with China's Xi Jinping last week.

Last Wednesday (Nov. 6), Macron signed a US$15 billion trade deal with Xi during a visit by the French leader to Beijing that week. As usual, the deal grants a Western country increased agricultural exports and access to China's market, in exchange for essentially handing over technology in the fields of nuclear power, liquid natural gas, and aviation.

Rios, 42, who goes by the pen name Dedoshucos, told Taiwan News that the title of the cartoon is "Emmanuel Macron's endless disciplined patience." In the cartoon, Macron is wearing the cap and bells associated with a court jester, while Xi looks away with disdain.

Below Macron, the caption reads, "You have been saying you would open up the Chinese market for 20 years. This year you actually mean it right?" Xi, with a disinterested look on his face, replies by saying, "Now you understand why you get to wear the buffoon hat in this cartoon?"

Rios is mocking Macron's belief that multilateralism and free trade will eventually turn China into a team player that respects human rights and truly opens its markets to foreign corporations. Rios says that the France-China trade deal is just another example of a European country begging for access to China's market while being totally mute about to the communist regime's human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.


Macron (left), Xi (right). (Illustration by Allan Rios)
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
US China trade war
China human rights
Xinjiang internment camps
Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests
Hong Kong protests

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president condemns Hong Kong authorities for firing at protesters
Taiwan president condemns Hong Kong authorities for firing at protesters
2019/11/11 17:39
Singapore PM: Taiwan citizens peaceful but pessimistic
Singapore PM: Taiwan citizens peaceful but pessimistic
2019/11/11 16:01
Yi Fang Fruit Tea founder grovels for Taiwan's forgiveness
Yi Fang Fruit Tea founder grovels for Taiwan's forgiveness
2019/11/11 13:59
Photo of the Day: 'Minority rights' with NBA characteristics
Photo of the Day: 'Minority rights' with NBA characteristics
2019/11/08 18:10
China lifts foreign investment limits
China lifts foreign investment limits
2019/11/08 15:25