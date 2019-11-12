CAIRO (AP) — The leader of the World Food Program is vowing to go after abusers in the wake of an internal survey that detailed multiple allegations of rape and sexual harassment of its female staffers.

David Beasley, the U.N. agency's executive director, said in a recent interview with The Associated Press that he is "making hard choices to bring change" to the WFP.

The survey Beasley commissioned found that at least 28 employees said they experienced rape or sexual assaults while working at the agency. More than 640 others said they were victims of or witnessed sexual harassment, or 8% of the total sample of 8,137. The survey was first reported last month by The Italian Insider.