Afghan President Ashraf Ghanisaid Kabul would conditionally release three Taliban prisoners as part of a swap deal that would see two Western hostages freed by insurgents.

However, Ghani told a press conference on Tuesday that the prisoners will only be freed if the Taliban in turn release two professors from the American University of Afghanistan — US citizen Kevin King and the Australian Timothy Weeks.

Both were abducted by militants in August of 2016.

"Our joint effort in tracing the two professors gave no result, and information suggests that their health and safety while being held by the kidnapping terrorists have deteriorated," the Afghan leader said.

The insurgents to be freed include Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of Sirajjuddin Haqqani — the leader of the Haqqani network. Also among them is a deputy Taliban leader.

rc/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.