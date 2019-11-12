TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's famous hot spring haven Jiaoxi Township is slated to open a new night market in mid-December.

Jiaoxi Township, which is situated in northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County, has always been the first choice for many residents of northern Taiwan to visit for its hot springs in fall and winter. In order to bring add more to the nightlife for visitors, the Jiaoxi Township Office has transplanted the experience of the Qinggou Night Market in Dongshan Township to Jiaoxi, reported UDN.

The new night market has been dubbed the "Hot Spring Night Market" (溫泉夜市) and will be located on Chanye Road behind the Jiaoxi Railway Station. The night market will first open on Dec. 13 and will be held every Sunday, reported YamNews.



Organizers estimate that the market will have 200 stalls, with the objective of replicating the scale of Yilan's most popular tourist night market -- the Qinggou Night Market. The night market will not only include food vendors but also gaming stalls, such as balloon target games, pinball machines, and ring games.

Jiaoxi Township's mayor told UDN that the new night market will help Jiaoxi retain tourists who would otherwise go to night markets at other townships at night. He added that the night market will also add another place where motorists can stop during the busy Friday to Sunday rush on northeast Taiwan's highways, hopefully alleviating some of the traffic.



