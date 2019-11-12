All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 19 13 2 4 30 77 59 N.Y. Islanders 16 12 3 1 25 49 35 Boston 17 11 3 3 25 60 43 Philadelphia 17 10 5 2 22 56 52 Toronto 19 9 6 4 22 64 62 Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 58 44 Montreal 17 9 5 3 21 61 54 Florida 17 8 4 5 21 62 63 Carolina 18 10 7 1 21 61 52 Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 50 48 Tampa Bay 15 8 5 2 18 52 52 N.Y. Rangers 15 7 6 2 16 51 51 Columbus 17 6 8 3 15 40 58 New Jersey 16 5 7 4 14 42 61 Ottawa 17 6 10 1 13 47 59 Detroit 19 6 12 1 13 42 72 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 18 12 3 3 27 57 51 Edmonton 19 12 5 2 26 58 48 Calgary 20 10 7 3 23 59 58 Colorado 17 10 5 2 22 62 49 Arizona 18 10 6 2 22 53 44 Nashville 17 9 5 3 21 65 54 Winnipeg 18 10 7 1 21 51 54 Vancouver 18 9 6 3 21 58 47 Vegas 19 9 7 3 21 56 56 Anaheim 18 9 8 1 19 47 49 Dallas 18 8 8 2 18 43 45 Chicago 17 6 7 4 16 45 53 San Jose 18 7 10 1 15 48 64 Minnesota 17 6 10 1 13 46 60 Los Angeles 17 5 11 1 11 43 66

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Florida 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, SO

Winnipeg 3, Dallas 2, OT

New Jersey 2, Vancouver 1

Detroit 3, Vegas 2

Chicago 5, Toronto 4

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, SO

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2

Monday's Games

Carolina 8, Ottawa 2

Arizona 4, Washington 3, SO

Tuesday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.