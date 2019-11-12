TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amateur Taiwanese climbers Chen Hung-yao (陳鴻耀) and Su Li-chen (蘇立成) became the first ever Taiwanese to reach the peak of Himlung Himal, a mountain in the Himalayas of Nepal, on Oct. 29.

The Himlung Himal is situated in one of the remote corners of Nepal and Tibet with an altitude of 7126 meters. The challenge of the summit trek is not its height but the strong gusts of chilly wind, hail, and snow that climbers have to face along the way.

The 44-year-old Chen said he and Su became friends because of their shared passion for mountain climbing, so they decided to explore mountains overseas together in 2014. Since no Taiwanese has ever reached the peak of the Himlung Himal, the duo could only rely on their own imagination and foreign climbers' blogs to prepare, reported CNA.

Chen and Su arrived at base camp on Oct. 26 and were able to conquer the steep mountain trek in just four days. Chen said that the weather and their physical condition were ideal, so they were able to complete the mission swiftly.

Chen said conquering the Himlung Himal with his good friend felt like a dream, but there had been a moment when he doubted if they could reach the summit. He added that it is an honor to become the first pair of Taiwanese to celebrate such an extraordinary achievement.