WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--ATP FINALS

LONDON — After being thoroughly outplayed by defending champion Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals, Rafael Nadal refuses to make any excuses. He likely has to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev to reach the semifinals of a tournament he's never won. Tsitsipas beat Medvedev for the first time earlier. By Mattias Karen. SENT: 870 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND-STERLING

LONDON — Raheem Sterling will not be considered for England's European Championship qualifier against Montenegro after emotions ran high when the team gathered following Manchester City's loss to Liverpool. SENT: 240 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH SUPER CUP

MADRID — The Spanish Football Federation cites its ambitions to host the 2030 World Cup as a factor in giving Saudi Arabia the Super Cup — defying recent advice from UEFA's president for European soccer teams not to play in countries "where the basic rights of women are not respected." SENT: 400 words, photo.

SOC--ITALY-WEEKEND WATCH

MILAN — Juventus coach Mauricio Sarri insists he is more than fine with Cristiano Ronaldo's poor reaction toward him for being substituted in a second straight match. In fact, he is glad about Ronaldo being angry. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CRI--AFGHANISTAN-WEST INDIES

LUCKNOW, India — Shai Hope's unbeaten 109 anchors West Indies to a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan, giving Kieron Pollard a 3-0 sweep in his first one-day international series as captain. SENT: 460 words.

SOC--ITALY-BALOTELLI

FLORENCE, Italy — Italy coach Roberto Mancini would prefer to recall Mario Balotelli for his qualities as a player, not as a message against racism. SENT: 320 words, photos.

SOC--ARSENAL-EMERY

LONDON — High-ranking officials at Arsenal have told manager Unai Emery he is still "the right man for the job" but the team's results must improve. SENT: 220 words, photo.

