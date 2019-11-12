MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.S. diver is recovering from a shark bite on the forearm after being attacked in Magdalena Bay off the Baja California Sur coast.

The Mexican navy has not released the man's name or hometown, though it says he is 23 years old.

The navy says the man was diving Monday in the Pacific near San Carlos, and he apparently made it back aboard his dive boat on his own. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his wounds are not considered life-threatening.

There is no immediate information on the species of shark involved in the attack.