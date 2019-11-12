The United States stumbled for the second time in Olympic baseball qualifying, losing to South Korea 5-1 on Monday night in Tokyo.

The Americans dropped to 0-2 in the super round of the Premier12 tournament, which serves as Olympic qualifying. The record includes an 8-2 group stage loss on Nov. 3 against Mexico (2-0), which is carried over to the super round standings. The Mexicans opened the super round with a 2-0 win over Taiwan on Monday at Chiba City.

The U.S., managed by Scott Brosius, plays Japan on Tuesday, Australia on Wednesday and Taiwan on Friday.

The super round also includes Japan and Australia. The first- and second-place teams advance to the gold-medal game. The top finisher from the Americas, the U.S. or Mexico, qualifies for next year's Tokyo Olympics next year. The second-place finisher from the Americas goes to a final qualifying tournament in March or April.

