BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2514
|Up
|16
|Dec
|2502
|2535
|2483
|2533
|Up
|30
|Jan
|2514
|Up
|16
|Mar
|2494
|2518
|2476
|2514
|Up
|16
|May
|2507
|2527
|2487
|2524
|Up
|17
|Jul
|2493
|2511
|2472
|2508
|Up
|15
|Sep
|2462
|2487
|2446
|2482
|Up
|13
|Dec
|2415
|2440
|2400
|2434
|Up
|15
|Mar
|2378
|2400
|2363
|2395
|Up
|12
|May
|2364
|2381
|2364
|2381
|Up
|11
|Jul
|2369
|Up
|9
|Sep
|2358
|Up
|9