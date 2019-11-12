  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/11/12 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2514 Up 16
Dec 2502 2535 2483 2533 Up 30
Jan 2514 Up 16
Mar 2494 2518 2476 2514 Up 16
May 2507 2527 2487 2524 Up 17
Jul 2493 2511 2472 2508 Up 15
Sep 2462 2487 2446 2482 Up 13
Dec 2415 2440 2400 2434 Up 15
Mar 2378 2400 2363 2395 Up 12
May 2364 2381 2364 2381 Up 11
Jul 2369 Up 9
Sep 2358 Up 9