BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/11/12 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 267.50 267.50 266.00 266.00 Down 1.80
Dec 268.30 269.00 265.60 266.40 Down 1.80
Jan 269.20 269.20 266.25 266.80 Down 1.80
Feb 267.25 267.30 267.00 267.25 Down 1.75
Mar 269.90 269.90 266.60 267.40 Down 1.75
Apr 267.85 Down 1.75
May 270.45 270.45 267.35 268.05 Down 1.75
Jun 268.40 Down 1.75
Jul 269.60 269.60 267.80 268.70 Down 1.65
Aug 269.10 Down 1.60
Sep 269.20 269.95 268.90 269.30 Down 1.55
Oct 269.75 Down 1.50
Nov 270.70 270.70 270.15 270.15 Down 1.45
Dec 270.70 270.80 269.90 270.20 Down 1.50
Jan 270.60 Down 1.50
Feb 270.95 Down 1.50
Mar 271.00 Down 1.50
Apr 271.05 Down 1.50
May 271.55 Down 1.50
Jun 271.80 Down 1.50
Jul 271.95 Down 1.50
Aug 272.10 Down 1.50
Sep 272.25 Down 1.50
Oct 272.35 Down 1.50
Dec 272.65 Down 1.50
Mar 272.95 Down 1.50
May 273.05 Down 1.50
Jul 273.20 Down 1.50
Sep 273.25 Down 1.50
Dec 273.30 Down 1.50
Mar 273.40 Down 1.50
May 273.45 Down 1.50
Jul 273.50 Down 1.50
Sep 273.55 Down 1.50
Dec 275.65 Down 1.50
Mar 275.70 Down 1.50
May 275.75 Down 1.50
Jul 275.80 Down 1.50
Sep 275.85 Down 1.50