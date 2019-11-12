New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|267.50
|267.50
|266.00
|266.00 Down 1.80
|Dec
|268.30
|269.00
|265.60
|266.40 Down 1.80
|Jan
|269.20
|269.20
|266.25
|266.80 Down 1.80
|Feb
|267.25
|267.30
|267.00
|267.25 Down 1.75
|Mar
|269.90
|269.90
|266.60
|267.40 Down 1.75
|Apr
|267.85 Down 1.75
|May
|270.45
|270.45
|267.35
|268.05 Down 1.75
|Jun
|268.40 Down 1.75
|Jul
|269.60
|269.60
|267.80
|268.70 Down 1.65
|Aug
|269.10 Down 1.60
|Sep
|269.20
|269.95
|268.90
|269.30 Down 1.55
|Oct
|269.75 Down 1.50
|Nov
|270.70
|270.70
|270.15
|270.15 Down 1.45
|Dec
|270.70
|270.80
|269.90
|270.20 Down 1.50
|Jan
|270.60 Down 1.50
|Feb
|270.95 Down 1.50
|Mar
|271.00 Down 1.50
|Apr
|271.05 Down 1.50
|May
|271.55 Down 1.50
|Jun
|271.80 Down 1.50
|Jul
|271.95 Down 1.50
|Aug
|272.10 Down 1.50
|Sep
|272.25 Down 1.50
|Oct
|272.35 Down 1.50
|Dec
|272.65 Down 1.50
|Mar
|272.95 Down 1.50
|May
|273.05 Down 1.50
|Jul
|273.20 Down 1.50
|Sep
|273.25 Down 1.50
|Dec
|273.30 Down 1.50
|Mar
|273.40 Down 1.50
|May
|273.45 Down 1.50
|Jul
|273.50 Down 1.50
|Sep
|273.55 Down 1.50
|Dec
|275.65 Down 1.50
|Mar
|275.70 Down 1.50
|May
|275.75 Down 1.50
|Jul
|275.80 Down 1.50
|Sep
|275.85 Down 1.50