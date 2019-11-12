New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|109.45
|Down 3.40
|Dec
|108.30
|108.90
|105.55
|106.00
|Down 3.45
|Jan
|109.45
|Down 3.40
|Mar
|111.50
|112.30
|108.95
|109.45
|Down 3.40
|May
|113.90
|114.55
|111.25
|111.75
|Down 3.45
|Jul
|116.55
|116.70
|113.40
|113.95
|Down 3.45
|Sep
|118.05
|118.65
|115.45
|115.95
|Down 3.35
|Dec
|120.00
|121.00
|117.95
|118.35
|Down 3.20
|Mar
|122.45
|123.10
|120.65
|120.80
|Down 3.10
|May
|124.05
|124.60
|122.20
|122.45
|Down 3.00
|Jul
|125.65
|126.10
|123.80
|124.05
|Down 2.95
|Sep
|127.20
|127.55
|125.30
|125.65
|Down 2.90
|Dec
|128.65
|129.70
|127.40
|127.75
|Down 2.85
|Mar
|131.30
|131.30
|129.80
|129.90
|Down 2.85
|May
|131.20
|131.35
|131.20
|131.35
|Down 2.80
|Jul
|132.75
|Down 2.80
|Sep
|133.85
|Down 2.80