BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/11/12 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 109.45 Down 3.40
Dec 108.30 108.90 105.55 106.00 Down 3.45
Jan 109.45 Down 3.40
Mar 111.50 112.30 108.95 109.45 Down 3.40
May 113.90 114.55 111.25 111.75 Down 3.45
Jul 116.55 116.70 113.40 113.95 Down 3.45
Sep 118.05 118.65 115.45 115.95 Down 3.35
Dec 120.00 121.00 117.95 118.35 Down 3.20
Mar 122.45 123.10 120.65 120.80 Down 3.10
May 124.05 124.60 122.20 122.45 Down 3.00
Jul 125.65 126.10 123.80 124.05 Down 2.95
Sep 127.20 127.55 125.30 125.65 Down 2.90
Dec 128.65 129.70 127.40 127.75 Down 2.85
Mar 131.30 131.30 129.80 129.90 Down 2.85
May 131.20 131.35 131.20 131.35 Down 2.80
Jul 132.75 Down 2.80
Sep 133.85 Down 2.80