Klobuchar: Woman with Buttigieg's record would miss debate

By SARA BURNETT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/12 01:57
Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a fund-raising fish fry for U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa,

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks to supporters outside the Statehouse after she filed to be listed on the New Ham

CHICAGO (AP) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she and other top female presidential candidates wouldn't be on the debate stage if they had the same experience as Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj).

The Minnesota Democrat said Sunday on CNN that she believes the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is qualified but that she's the better candidate.

Klobuchar says, "I'm the one from the Midwest that has actually won in a statewide race over and over again." She says of the female candidates: "Maybe we're held to a different standard."

Buttigieg has been one of the surprises of the Democratic primary, rising from an unknown to a top candidate who has raised more money than almost all his rivals. He is a Harvard graduate, Rhodes scholar and military veteran who is openly gay.