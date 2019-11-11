VIENNA (AP) — The Latest on the Iran nuclear deal (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog has confirmed that Iran is now enriching uranium at its underground Fordo facility, a move prohibited by 2015 nuclear deal.

That's according to a confidential quarterly report that was distributed to member states and seen by The Associated Press on Monday.

Iran invited inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to Fordo to see its work.

The nuclear deal had called for Fordo to become a research center. It is now home to more than 1,000 centrifuges.

___

4:40 p.m.

The U.N. atomic watchdog says Iran's stockpiles of low-enriched uranium are still growing in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a confidential quarterly report distributed to member states, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium still exceeds the amount allowed by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA. The report was seen Monday by The Associated Press.

It also said Iran continues to enrich uranium up to 4.5%, above the 3.67% allowed.

The agency says as of Nov. 3, Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium was 372.3 kilograms (820.78 pounds) compared to 241.6 kilograms reported on Aug. 19, and past the 202.8 kilogram limit.

Since the U.S. pulled out of the Iran nuclear pact last year and imposed sanctions, Iran has been slowly violating its provisions to pressure other nations to provide more incentives.