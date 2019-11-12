Toggle navigation
World
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup
Photo of the Day
2020 Taiwan Presidential Election
2019 Smart City Summit
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
World
Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp
By
Deutsche Welle
2019/11/12 00:02
Updated : 2019-11-12 00:22 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Beijing asks Chinese students to leave Taiwan before presidential election: report
China’s Tencent halts NBA live broadcast over Taiwanese flag
Deserted military barrack in NE Taiwan turned into tourist attraction
Taiwan's KMT presidential candidate to announce running mate
A wonderful week for Tsai, but she mustn’t get complacent
Scammers target Filipino workers in Taiwan
2020 Taiwan presidential election (64 days remaining): Tsai vs. Han vs. Soong
China lags far behind in semiconductor battle
Taoyuan Flower Festival's Daxi event blossoms in N. Taiwan
Taiwan's first native tea wakes after thousands of years of sleep