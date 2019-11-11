SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia says it will take back the country's citizens who have been captured while fighting for the Islamic State group.

Security Minister Dragan Mektic said Monday that about 260 Bosnian citizens remain in the camps in Syria, including approximately 100 men and 160 women and children. He says only confirmed Bosnian citizens will be taken in.

Bosnia has introduced prison terms of up to 10 years for its citizens who fight in conflict abroad or recruit others.

Mektic says nine former fighters and a 3-year-old child were due back in Bosnia last month, but their return was delayed by the renewed fighting in Syria.

Turkey on Monday deported a U.S. citizen as the government began a new push to send back captured foreign fighters to their home countries.