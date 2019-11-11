Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, right, speaks next to Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, after exit polls results indicate him as the leader of
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is surrounded by media after exit polls results indicate him as the leader of the presidential race, with up to 40 p
Former Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila smiles during a statement after exit polls indicate her as the runner up of the presidential race, with
Former Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila smiles before a statement after exit polls indicate her as the runner up of the presidential race, with
Dan Barna, the presidential candidate of the USR-PLUS alliance, grimaces after coming in third in Romania's presidential elections, according to exit
Baby Sonia is held by her mother as she casts her vote at a polling station in Sintesti, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Romania held a presidential
Baby Sonia grabs her mother's earring at a polling station in Sintesti, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Romania held a presidential election Sunday a
A woman casts her vote in Sintesti, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Romania held a presidential election Sunday after a lackluster campaign that has b
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian election authorities say President Klaus Iohannis will face Viorica Dancila, the recently ousted former prime minister, in the Nov. 24 presidential runoff.
The Permanent Electoral Authority said Monday that the center-right Iohannis got 36.9% of the valid votes, while Dancila received 23.4%. A runoff is needed because no one got more than 50% of the votes in Sunday's first round.
Dan Barna, of the Save Our Romania party, was third with 14.2% support.
The election has been overshadowed by Romania's political crisis, which recently saw a fourth prime minister take office in less than three years.
Dancila's Social Democratic government lost a no-confidence vote in October and was replaced last week by a minority government led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's National Liberal Party.