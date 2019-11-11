TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Norwegian triathlete Gustav Iden, who sparked a "lucky cap" fad in Taiwan, said during a press conference in Changhua County on Monday (Nov. 11) that he was happy to have received a new cap of the same model he wore when he won a triathlon in September.

Iden became famous in Taiwan after sharp-eyed Taiwanese noticed the hat he wore when he was sprinting towards the finish line of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship held in Nice, France, bore the name of the legendary "Buyan Shunze Temple" (埔鹽順澤宮). Since then, the temple has been overwhelmed by thousands of orders for the "lucky cap," which it has been handing out free of charge.

In the past few days, Iden has been participating in events in Changhua County at the county government's invitation. In addition to visiting the Buyan Shunze Temple and praying to the gods to grant him luck to win in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, he participated in the Tianzhong Marathon on Sunday, running a short distance of 3.5 kilometers along with other contestants. He then showed up Monday to a press conference at Changhua County Government to promote the county’s mutton and cow milk festival, according to media reports.

The Norwegian said he was happy to see so many passionate people in Changhua, adding that he had eaten a lot of delicious snacks and might have gained weight. He joked that he would have to step up training after he returns to Norway to keep in shape.

Iden lost the lucky cap right after he won the triathlon event when he put it aside before going to the stage to receive his trophy, according to Iden’s agent, CNA reported. As such, Iden was very happy to be able to come to Taiwan to receive a new version of the same cap again, because he truly believes it had given him good luck, the agent said, per CNA.

Iden is scheduled to wrap up his Changhua visit on Monday and catch a flight home on Tuesday (Nov. 12), according to the CNA report.