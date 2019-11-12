TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2019 Taiwan International Student Design Competition (TISDC) announced its winners on Monday (Nov. 11), and students from the National University of Singapore received the Grand Prix with their art piece "The Dyslexperience," a book they designed to show compassion for people with reading disabilities.

The theme of this year's competition was "Empathy." Yong Zi-Fong (楊子鳳) and Ng Ai Ling created a book with blurry sentences and images to raise awareness about the challenges that people diagnosed with dyslexia have to face every day. According to their description of the design, the students wish to help this "invisible disability to be seen."

National Taiwan University of Arts students Ho Yun-zhen (何畇蓁), Liu Ya-ching (劉雅晴), and Hsueh Fang-yi (薛芳沂) stood out in the Digital Animation Category, winning the Gold Prize with their animation "The Sea Within the Room," a piece about rape victims and the suffering they constantly experience. Students from the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology and Ming Chi University of Technology were also able to secure the Gold Prize of Brand Specified Category.

The TISDC was established by Taiwan's Ministry of Education, and 2019 year marked the twelfth year of the competition. A total of 74 winning designs were selected from more than 20,000 pieces by judges from 20 different countries, reported Liberty Times.



"The Dyslexperience" written by Singaporean students receives Grand Prix. (TISDC photo)