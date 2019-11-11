PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is marking Remembrance Day by relighting the flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under Paris' Arc de Triomphe.

Greeted by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Macron inspected the troops during Monday's ceremony marking 101 years since the Armistice that ended combat in World War I.

The rousing sound of military band brass music was muffled by persistent rain for hundreds of spectators, some of whom waved French flags.

The French leader will later inaugurate a monument for the hundreds of soldiers who have died in foreign operations since 1963.